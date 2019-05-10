Unnithan’s book on 26/11 attacks to be made into series

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Author Sandeep Unnithan’s “Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11” will be turned into a web series. American screenwriter Joshua Caldwell has come on board to work on the adaptation.

Contiloe Pictures, a broad-based entertainment content production company, has acquired the rights to adapt the book into a digital series. The multi-episode digital drama will explore various facets of the attacks which spread terror across Mumbai, and how Indians responded to it.

The casting of the show is currently underway. It is expected to launch later in 2019, read a statement.

Inspired by the code name given by the National Security Guard to the operation, the book recounts the attack, wherein 10 heavily-armed terrorists sneaked in through the Arabian Sea, and attacked multiple locations in the city.

“‘Black Tornado…’ encapsulates key details of the three nights and the operation around the multiple sieges. While our nation saw the graphic imagery of terror on TV, they know little about the counter-insurgency by our commandos and the human interest stories behind these images.

“We are looking forward to working with Sandeep, the author of the book, closely to bring authenticity to the audience,” said Abhimanyu Singh, founder and CEO, Contiloe Pictures.

Unnithan is also “excited” about the book getting adapted.

