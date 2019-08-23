UNSC concerned over clashes around Aden in south Yemen

United Nations, Aug 30 (IANS) The UN Security Council voiced concern over the recent clashes around the southern Yemeni port of Aden, where the UN-recognized government is temporarily based.

In a presidential statement, the council on Thursday said it is “concerned by recent developments in the south of Yemen, including the violent attempt to take over state institutions,” Xinhua news agency reported.

It called on all involved parties to show restraint and preserve Yemen’s territorial integrity.

The council also welcomed and fully supported the efforts by Saudi Arabia to convene a dialogue in Jeddah to resolve the situation, and called on all parties to engage constructively to make those efforts a success.

Considered as Yemen’s temporary capital, Aden is where the Yemeni government has based itself since 2015.

The impoverished Arab country has been locked in a civil war since late 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country and seized all northern provinces including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels since 2015.

