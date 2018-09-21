UNSC condemns terror attack in Iran

United Nations, Sep 25 (IANS) The UN Security Council has condemned “in the strongest terms” last Saturday’s terrorist attack in Iran’s Ahvaz city that left at least 25 people dead.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Iranian government, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, said the council in a press statement on Monday, Xinhua reported.

The council members underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all states to cooperate actively with the government of Iran and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and that all states should combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

Apart from the 25 deaths, the attack on a military parade in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz also left 60 people injured.

–IANS

pgh/