UNSC to discuss US Mideast peace plan on Tuesday

United Nations, Feb 11 (IANS) The UN Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday on US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century”, an official said here.

Both UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov will speak at the meeting, Xinhua news agency quoted Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Guterres, as saying on Monday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to make a statement at the briefing.

Palestine will also submit a draft resolution to the UNSC, according to Riyad Mansour, the country’s Permanent Representative in the UN,

On January 28, Trump revealed his controversial plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century”, calling for a two-state solution while recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital”.

He outlined the 80-page plan, which has been rejected by the Palestinians, at the White House along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it proposed a “realistic” two-state solution.

During a meeting of Foreign Minister at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah on February 3, the pan-Islamic body rejected the plan and urged its 57 members not to help implement it or “cooperate with the US administration’s efforts to enforce it any way or form”.

Requested by the Palestinian leadership, the OIC meeting came two days after the Arab League rejected the plan, saying that it “does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people”.

