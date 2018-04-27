Unseasonable weather in Spain, some areas on alert

Madrid, April 29 (IANS) Parts of the Spanish region of Catalonia were on alert on Sunday for heavy rain as the spring weather enjoyed by much of the Iberian Peninsula over the last week gave way to a drop in temperatures.

In a tweet, the Civil Protection in the northeastern region of Spain advised residents to exercise extreme caution, especially in areas susceptible to flooding, Efe news agency reported.

Around a third of the region was on alert for the adverse weather and footage from the Rambla, one of Barcelona’s main thoroughfares, showed the paving slabs glazed over with rainwater run-off as pedestrians took cover under their umbrellas.

In mountainous regions, snow is expected to fall in areas above 1,000 meters, according to the Spanish state weather agency Aemet.

The Spanish capital Madrid also experienced unseasonable rain and overcast conditions with temperatures expected to drop to as low as 6 degrees Celsius to 13 degrees Celsius.

–IANS

him/bg