Unseasonal rains hit Gujarat

Gandhinagar, March 5 (IANS) Gujarat was in for a shocker on Thursday evening as many parts of the state experienced unseasonal rains.

Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Anand, Porbandar, Dwarka and many other parts of the state were lashed out by rain.

The weather had started changing right in the afternoon, when sky was covered with clouds weather, which though brought respite from the scorching sun, but was also a cause of worry for the farmers.A

The sudden change in weather is believed to be because of the low pressure created in the region. The Meteorological Department had also predicted low to medium showers for a couple of days. More rains are expected in many parts of the state on Friday also.

–IANS

amc/vd