Unwell Bravo walks off the field in WI second innings

Kingston (Jamaica), Sep 2 (IANS) West Indies batsman Darren Bravo had to go off the field as he was feeling unwell on Day 4 of the second and final Test match here on Monday.

Bravo was batting on 19 from 40 balls when, in the 17th over, he could not continue and trudged back, seeming like he was unwell. Bravo had picked up a blow in the helmet last evening.

Roston Chase replaced him as West Indies tried to stave off another big India win after being set a daunting target of 468.

–IANS

