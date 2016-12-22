Unwind with aromatherapy after a hectic day

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) After a hectic day at work, aromatherapy is one way to unwind and rejuvenate. While the fragrance of English rose boosts romance, Provence lavender relaxes your mind and body, says an expert.

Mehul Mahajan, founder at Krixot, a brand of luxury fragranced candles, has listed a few fragrances that you could opt for according to your mood:

* Provence Lavender: Lavender is one of the most widely used fragrances. Not only does it help combat insomnia, restlessness and irritability, it is a great fragrance that calms you down and balances your mind and emotions. A perfect fragrance for a tiresome day,

* English Rose: One of the most unique and loved fragrances derived from lemon, English rose petals and amber exudes a serene, sensual and fresh floral scent that helps instil romance and sensuality.

Highly adored by women, the rose fragrance also boosts confidence. Other fragrances like vanilla, musk civet and pumpkin boost libido.

* Amber Sandalwood: Bogged down by negative people and situations in your life? The fragrance of Sandalwood will take you out from the depression zone. It promotes deep relaxation and calms down your mind and emotions. The soothing fragrance also helps ward off your inner fears and gives your relief from stress.

* Lemongrass: The fresh, citric, and enriching fragrance of lemongrass takes away your worries and enlightens your senses. It boosts your energy instantly and has stimulating properties. Lemongrass is used as an essential ingredient in various medicines.

It has rejuvenating properties and revitalises the body and mind. The invigorating fragrance and fresh scent wake up your senses and energise you for the rest of the day.

* Sugar cookie or vanilla: The soft, sugary fragrance of vanilla positively affects your happiness levels. It improves your mood and sense of well-being. The fragrance of vanilla is considered pleasant universally and instils a happy feeling.

* Apart from these, citrus scents, pine, jasmine, lavender, coffee and the fragrance of freshly cut grass brings out the happy you! While Peppermint boosts concentration, it enhances your motivation and overall performance. The peculiar fragrance of Apple may relieve you from migraines.

