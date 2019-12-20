UP agricultural scientist found dead in hotel

Banda (UP), Jan 10 (IANS) A 65-year-old agricultural scientist was found dead in a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Friday morning.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lal Bharat Kumar Pal, the scientist has been identified as R.B. Rai who was in Banda to participate in a two-day seminar.

The ASP said, “Some empty bottles of alcohol and a couple of glasses were recovered from the room. The room has been sealed. Rai is a resident of Bareilly and was in Banda to participate in a two-day seminar organised by Bundelkhand Vikas Board, beginning on Friday.”

He said the scientist has been the director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Research Institute in Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Dr Pradeep Kumar at the Banda district hospital said the body of the scientist was brought by the police.

The doctor said that the scientist possibly died of a heart attack or due to increase in blood pressure. The body will be sent for post-mortem.

–IANS

amita/kr