UP Assembly pays tributes to Vajpayee

Lucknow, Aug 23 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recalled Vajpayee’s services to the nation and said he took along the opposition parties even while taking tough decisions.

He also recalled the respect Vajpayee accorded to Hindi.

Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit underlined Vajpayee’s poetic skills and pointed out that he never spoke one bitter word about his political opponents.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Lalji Verma agreed and said that Vajpayee, who died on August 16, kept leaders from different parties and diverse ideology on his side.

After paying homage to the former Prime Minister, the Assembly was adjourned till August 27.

