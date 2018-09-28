UP BJP legislator dies after prolonged illness

Lucknow, Sep 30 (IANS) BJP legislator Patel Ram Kumar Verma died after prolonged illness at a city hospital. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourned his death.

Elected from Nighasan, Verma died on Saturday. The cremation will be held at his village Udarha in Lakhimpur district on Monday.

He was the Public Works Department Minister in 1991 and Cooperative Minister in 1997.

Adityanath lauded his commitment to the people and said that the party had lost a committed leader.

State BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and party Organizational Secretary Sunil Bansal also condoled the demise.

