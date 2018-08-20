UP cabinet okays Bill seeking restoration of anticipatory bail

Lucknow, Aug 21 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared a Bill proposing to restore the provision of anticipatory bail in the state, an official said.

Currently there is no provision of applying for anticipatory bail in the state since 1976 when it was revoked.

The Bill after being ratified by the state Assembly in the monsoon session will be sent to the Union government.

The state cabinet also approved a proposal giving some concession to 10 companies for investment in the state. It was also decided that ethanol would also be produced from b-grade molasses.

The cabinet also okayed a proposal to construct a 400-bed hospital in Chandauli.

A new policy has also been approved to promote export of sesames oil from the state.

The cabinet also observed two-minute silence in respect of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

–IANS

md/prs