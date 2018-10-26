UP CM announces Rs 5 lakh for cashier killed by robbers

Lucknow, Oct 30 (IANS) A day after a cashier working with a gas agency was shot dead here and robbed of Rs 10 lakh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved family.

An official spokesman said the Chief Minister has directed Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma to ensure that the amount was handed over to the family at the earliest.

He has told the police to investigate the killing and submit a report within 24 hours.

Family members of the cashier had led a protest late on Monday night against the killing and demanded that the police arrest the assailants.

–IANS

md/mag/mr