UP CM greets Pranab Mukherjee

Lucknow, Jan 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday congratulated former President Pranab Mukherjee for being chosen for the nation’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.

In a message, the Chief Minister also congratulated families of of late social activist Nanaji Deshmukh and eminent music legend late Bhupen Hazarika for also being named for the ‘Bharat Ratna’.

“This is a great decision,” the Chief Minister said, adding the the Modi government always took decisions in the interests of the nation.

–IANS

md/prs