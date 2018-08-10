UP CM mourns demise of Somnath Chatterjee

Lucknow, Aug 13 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condoled the demise of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who died at the age of 89 at a Kolkata hospital.

In the condolence message issued by his office, Adityanath reminisced the value addition brought about by the late leader to the rich and illustrious traditions of Parliament.

He also credited Chatterjee with prioritising the welfare of the poor, marginalised and weaker sections of the society.

While praying for peace to the departed soul and extending his condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister said Chatterjee’s services as the Lok Sabha Speaker and a parliamentarian would always be remembered.

Chatterjee died at 8 a.m., on Monday following a cardiac arrest and prolonged illness.

