Ghaziabad, May 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday made a brief visit to Yashoda Hospital here where his brother-in-law Rajendra Chaudhary is admitted.

The Chief Minister spent half hour at the hospital, met his sister and enquired about his ailing brother-in-law, a hospital official said.

