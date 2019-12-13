UP CM’s ‘revenge’ statement triggers war of words on Twitter

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) A Twitter war erupted on Thursday after a news agency tweeted about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s alleged vow to take “revenge” on those involved in violence over the amended Citizenship Act.

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a snapshot of the news report in which Adityanath allegedly said that “those involved in violence have been identified from video, CCTV footage and that ‘we will take revenge from them’.”

The Samajwadi Party leader wrote: “What will happen to a government which is threatening to take revenge on the public?”

One user asked: “What we call ‘badla’ in English?”

Another post read: “Need to see who has translated this phrase.”

One user tagged @HMO @PMO, and accused the news agency of “reporting falsely & trying to instigate rioters & anti-national people. He wrote: Please take action against those responsible.”

A user said the Chief Minister was talking of ‘RECOVERY’ and not ‘REVENGE’. “Don’t provoke people please!!”

A user posted a clip and wrote: “Watch the clip again… he said recovery and then revenge.”

Another posted: “Apne dekha nahi unhone ‘badla’ bola hai ‘vasooli’ nahi bola (You see he spoke about revenge and not recovery).”

