UP constable commits suicide

Lucknow, June 9 (IANS) An Uttar Pradesh head constable shot himself dead on Saturday apparently unable to continue with 20-hours of work shift each day, police said.

Raj Ratan Verma was posted at the Dial 100 emergency response service and was apparently under a lot of stress by the overtimes and prolonged duty hours, a close friend told senior officers.

Verma, in his 50s, was found dead early on Saturday. He was discovered lying in a pool of blood at his residential quarters near the Loco toll tax office. He had shot himself in the head.

Though there was no suicide note recovered from the scene, his close friends have told his superiors that Verma would often rue the long working hours which prevented him from spending time with his family.

Verma’s working hours averaged 20-hours a day leaving little personal time. A probe is on, a senior police officer told IANS.

–IANS

