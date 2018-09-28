UP cop suspended for siding with constable who shot Apple executive

Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) A constable of the Uttar Pradesh police was suspended on Thursday for his support to Prashant Chowdhary, the constable accused of killing an Apple executive in the state capital last Saturday, an official said.

Constable Sarvesh Chowdhary is posted in Etah district and has been openly expressing his solidarity with the accused constable in the murder of Vivek Tiwari.

He also posted a video message on social media accusing his seniors of falsely implicating Prashant Chowdhary in the murder case.

A departmental enquiry has been initiated against Chowdhary, who was with the 25th battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). A case has been filed against him at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Senior police officers have warned that policemen violating force’s discipline would lose their jobs, deputy inspector general (DIG) law and order Pravin Kumar said.

