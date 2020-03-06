UP cops seize beef from a car in Amroha

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), March 9 (IANS) A car loaded with beef was seized by the Amroha police near Bamboogarh-Kaisla bypass road on Sunday.

The incident took place after the police suspected the car and tried to stop it for routine checking. The driver and another person, who were in the car, fled, leaving the car behind.

According to Amroha Dehat station house officer (SHO), Arihant Siddhartha, the police were checking vehicles in the Kailsa bypass area.

“Police spotted a car close to a swimming pool. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but they did not stop. After a brief chase, police intercepted the car. Meanwhile, the driver and another person escaped,” he said.

Police have seized the car laden with around two quintals of flesh. They are yet to determine whether the meat was of cow or bull. A case has been registered against unidentified persons.

In another case, Bijnor police also seized around 59 kg of flesh during a random vehicle checking in Chandpur area. The accused are still at large.

–IANS

amita/skp/