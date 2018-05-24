UP decides to get ATS official’s ‘suicide’ probed by CBI

Lucknow, May 30 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government late on Wednesday decided to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the suicide of senior ATS official Rajesh Sahani, who shot himself dead on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar and Director General of Police O.P. Singh with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The top officials briefed the Chief Minister about the unfortunate death of Rajesh Sahani, ASP ATS and a decision was taken to recommend a probe by the CBI into the incident,” the official said, adding that the recommendation will be sent to the Central government immediately.

Earlier, Additional Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna had been assigned the probe by the state police.

Sahani allegedly shot himself dead at the ATS headquarters in Gomtinagar on Tuesday. He had shot himself in his temple, dying on the spot. His family members, many colleagues, journalists covering the crime beat had however raised questions on his unfortunate death, claiming something was missing.

Following this, the state government, home department and senior police officials went into a huddle and decided to go for a CBI probe “to clear the air” a senior official told IANS.

Earlier in the day, Sahani was cremated in presence of his father, relatives, colleagues and friends.

