UP farmers offer land for Jewar airport

Lucknow, Sep 19 (IANS) Representatives of farmers from Jewar in Noida met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday and handed him letters agreeing to offer their land for the proposed Jewar international airport, an official said.

They told the Chief Minister that all of them had agreed to the development of the region, the official said.

The farmers said they were confident the state government would act to ensure their rehabilitation and help them in earning a living.

Adityanath lauded the farmers for their gesture,saying their gesture will pave the way for construction of the Jewar international airport.

