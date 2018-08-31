UP farmers to get compensation for installation of power towers in fields

Lucknow, Sep 4 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to give compensation to farmers in whose agricultural fields, power towers or transmission lines will be installed, an official said.

The compensation would be 85 per cent of the circle rate of that area.

For long, farmers have been demanding this as they say that once power towers are installed, the land is not fit for farming purposes.

In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it was also decided that the UP Power Corporation Ltd will construct two 400 kva power sub-stations at Sector 123 and 148 in Noida.

The work of laying down the Mono Rail line has been withdrawn from the Noida Authority and handed over to the UPPCL. This Rs 796.95 crore project has been approved by the state cabinet and is likely to be completed by February 2019.

The cabinet also ratified a proposal to construct a 400 kva power sub-station at Bhaukri in Kaptanganj assembly segment of Basti.

The Rs 829.59 crore project once complete will be a big boon for farmers in Sant Kabeernagar, Basti, Gorakhpur, Siddharthanagar and Maharajganj, an official said.

It was also decided that university teachers would get the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission.

In a bid to boost religious tourism and with an eye on its Hindu vote bank the BJP government has also decided to beautify the path from the Ganga river in Varanasi to the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlinga’s in India.

Many buildings around the temple will be purchased from their owners to widen and beautify the area. Rs 14.55 crore has been earmarked for the purpose.

–IANS

md/pgh/bg