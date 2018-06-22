UP government clerk jumps off office building

Allahabad, June 28 (IANS) A clerk at the Uttar Pradesh Accountant General’s office allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the sixth floor of the office building here on Thursday, police said.

Arvind Kumar was rushed to a nearby private medical facility where doctors declared him dead.

A resident of the city’s Rasoolabad area, he apparently did not suffer from depression or any other problem, his colleagues told the police.

There is a possibility of him tripping accidentally, welfare officer Karn Singh told the police.

Police are investigating the incident and are questioning the office employees and the deceased’s family to ascertain his mental and financial condition.

–IANS

