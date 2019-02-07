UP Governor to lay stone of new terminal at Agra airport

Agra Feb 9 (IANS) The UP governor Ram Naik will laid the foundation stone of new terminal building at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay airport in Agra on February 17, official said here in Saturday.

According to Tourism Guild, the new terminal will allow international airlines to operate direct flights to Agra. The tourists will not have to land at New Delhi and then travel to Agra to see the world famous Taj Mahal.

The Union Environment and Forest Ministry and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) have given their mandatory clearances to the project.

Land for the terminal was acquired by the UP government from farmers in Dhanauli village and handed over to the airports authority.

The new terminal is expected to give a boost to the tourism industry in the historic district.

–IANS

