UP Governor,CM pay tribute to G.B.Pant on his birth anniversary

Lucknow, Sep 10 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday led the state in paying homage to the first Chief Minister of the state Govind Ballabh Pant on his 131st birth anniversary.

After paying floral tributes to the leader at his statue in front of the Vidhan Sabha building in the state capital, the Governor said that the personality and work of the late leader was an inspiration for every one.

He informed about his role in the freedom struggle and that he was one of the lawyers for the martyrs of the Kakori Rail incident. Pant also played a vital role in zamindari abolition, he added while stating that he also played an important role in the restructuring of the states.

In his address, the Chief Minister recalled the services of Govind Ballabh Pant and added that he gave the state a glorious leadership.

Other than giving a new direction to the freedom struggle, Pant as the home minister of the Government of India also strengthened the internal security set up, the Chief Minister pointed out and added that Pant played an important role in according Hindi the status of a national language in the Indian constitution.

Pant was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from January 26, 1950 to December 27, 1954.

–IANS

md/anp/bg