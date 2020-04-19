UP govt should take responsibility of migrants: Priyanka

New Delhi/Lucknow, April 19 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government to take responsibility of the migrant labourers stuck in various cities in the country.

In her video message Priyanka Gandhi said, “I am talking about migrant labourers stuck in Rajasthan, Delhi, Surat, Mumbai and other places. The problem is that they have gone to work there but after lockdown there is no work and they are cramped in rooms without any provision.”

“They are afraid and wanted to go home and live with their families. The government should find a way to resolve their problems. It is our duty and the government’s responsibility, and where ever they are the government should take care of them.” she said.

She congratulated the government for bringing students from Kota, but “these labourers are also yours, their families are in distress, fearful and worried,they don’t have ration,” she added.

“I would request you to open a control room of one thousand people so that they can tell their problems so that other governments could help them,” she said.

“We have to resolve their problems and a plan should be worked out so that they could come to their home districts. You cannot leave them like this. I appeal to the UP government and other government to help them,” said Priyanka further.

Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Saturday had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to bring back the migrants who are stuck in different states and the migrants have lost their jobs and there is no source of livelihood and at the time of distress everybody wants to be with the family to get support from loved ones.

–IANS

miz/skp/