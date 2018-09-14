UP issues 2,721 clearances to investors in six months

Lucknow, Sep 19 (IANS) The new single wind clearance portal — Nivesh Mitra, launched during the Uttar Pradesh investors meet in February this year, has so far issued 2,721 clearances to investors, an official said on Tuesday.

Special Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development, Arun Kumar informed that as an important component of improving ease of doing business in the state, 2,721 clearances have been issued through the portal launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Investors Summit, within the specified timelines in only six months.

“Since the launch of new system, 78 per cent of the applications received have been cleared while 742 applications are under process within timelines,” he told IANS.

Kumar asked the nodal officers to ensure that applications for issuing clearances are accepted through the single-window portal exclusively and entrepreneurs should not be made to run around department offices under any circumstances.

Nodal officers were directed to assist applicants in filling the form through phone.

He further said that the departments concerned could ask the entrepreneur for review or any query regarding submitted application within seven working days after submission of application.

The departments, which have issued clearances, include Labour, Stamp and Registration, Forest, Environment, Public Works, Food Safety and Drugs Administration, Energy, Urban Development, Housing, Revenue, Excise and Fire.

