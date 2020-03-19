UP lockdown advisory permits 20 services

Lucknow, March 23 (IANS) Under the lockdown announced by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, only 20 services will continue to operate normally while the rest of the services have been shut down.

According to the advisory issued late on Sunday, the services that will continue include medical and health service, hospitals, pharmacists, pathological laboratories, Home Department, police services, urban development, food and civil supplies, power, fire services and animal husbandry.

Petrol pumps, telephone and communication services, banks, postal services, media houses, shops selling essential commodities, gas agencies, surgical stores, banks, ATMs, life insurance services, information departments, information technology and online services have also been exempted from the lockdown.

However, the state government has not yet issued necessary directives to the police force. People who came out of their house on Monday to purchase essential commodities were subjected to rude behavior by the police.

In at least two places, in Lucknow and Prayagraj, the police did not allow the owners to take their pets to veterinary clinics.

Rickshaw pullers were not allowed to operate causing inconvenience to those who do not have personal conveyance.

Government employees will work form home in most departments but they have been directed not to leave the stations during the lockdown.

