UP man arrested in Goa with Rs 55,000 fake notes

Panaji, Aug 28 (IANS) An Uttar Pradesh resident was apprehended on Wednesday while trying to buy casino chips with counterfeit notes worth Rs 55,000 in North Goa, police said.

“The accused Mohammad Shadab tried to buy chips at a casino worth Rs 55,000 with fake notes of Rs 500 denomination. He has been arrested,” a Goa Police spokesperson told IANS. Shadab has been booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

The casino management confirmed the fake currency after examination.

–IANS

