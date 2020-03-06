UP minister Raza alleges graft in Waqf boards

Lucknow, March 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister for Minority Welfare Mohsin Raza has alleged financial irregularities and large-scale corruption in the Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards during the Samajwadi Party’s rule.

Reacting to the missing audit files of the two boards, the minister said that the collusion of officials was responsible for the recent loss of important documents in the case.

“I want to say that there are about 1,30,000 properties with the Shia/Sunni Waqf boards. Some officials have been trying to usurp these properties through corrupt means. These properties rightfully belong to the Muslim community in the state,” he said.

He said that, “These corrupt officials have deliberately lost crucial documents in an effort to misdirect investigations. We may even set up a special investigation team to probe the theft, if needed. Anyone found guilty will be severely dealt with by the government.”

The minister had earlier proposed a special audit of financial irregularities in the Waqf bodies that allegedly occurred during the Samajwadi Party’s rule in UP between 2012-17.

