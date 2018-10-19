UP MLC’s wife arrested for killing son

Lucknow, Oct 22 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Ramesh Yadav’s wife Meera Yadav was on Monday arrested for killing her 23-year-old son Abhijit Yadav, police said.

She was detained late on Sunday for interrogation, during which she broke down and accepted strangulating her own son.

Abhijt Yadav was found dead in the official Darulshafa legislators flat on Sunday. Preliminary reports called it a “cardiac arrest”.

Meera Yadav told family members and neighbours that her son had come back drunk late on Saturday. He was restless through the night. She had applied soothing balm on his chest when he complained of pain on his left arm.

He never woke up, she told neighbours.

The son’s body was on its way to the cremation ground when the police intervened after some family friends alleged foul play.

Lucknow’s Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani ordered an autopsy which confirmed “strangulation” as the cause of death.

Meera Yadav, who is the second wife of Ramesh Yadav, also kept changing her accounts of the tragedy which spiked police suspicion.

Sarvesh Mishra, superintendent of police (SP-East) said the accused told the police that her drunk son misbehaved with her. In a fit of rage, Meera Yadav then strangulated him.

The MLC’s wife had quit her job at the state Tourism Department not long back. She was living at the Darulshafa flat with her two sons Abhishek and Abhijit.

–IANS

md/in