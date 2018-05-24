UP moves in to expedite work on Metro Rail expansion in Ghaziabad

Lucknow, May 25 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday directed officials to ensure quick action on the detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for Metro rail services from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar and from Electronic City to Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, an official said.

As per the DPR prepared, in the 5.06 kilometer elevated corridor from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar, there will be will be four metro stations – Prahladgiri, Sector-14 Vasundra, Sahibabad and Mohan Nagar. The 5.11 km elevated corridor between Electronic city (Noida Sector-62) to Sahibabad would have five stations – Vaibhav Khand, DPS Indirapuram, Shakti Khand, Vashundra Sector-5 and Sahibabad.

The construction work of the proposed DPR of metro corridor will be completed in a period of 5 years by March 2022, an official said. Principal Secretary, Housing, Nitin Ramesh Gokarn said that the estimated construction cost of Metro Corridor from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar would be Rs 2,162 crore and from Electronic City (Noida Sector-62) to Sahibabad would be Rs 1,886 crore approximately.

He also said that proposal has been made to procure 20 per cent of the estimated fund from the Central government and the remaining 80 per cent fund will be provided by the various departments of the state government.

–IANS

md/vd