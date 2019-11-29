UP on alert on Babri masjid demolition anniversary

Lucknow, Dec 6 (IANS) An alert has been issued in the entire state on the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri masjid on December 6. Since the anniversary falls on Friday, the administration is taking more precaution and has asked the police officers to be on high alert at their respective postings.

Police have been asked to be vigilant at places with mixed population and also been instructed to monitor the social media. It has been said that strict action will be taken against those who provoke religious sentiments through Twitter or Facebook posts.

Since the demolition of the Babri masjid in Ayodhya, the Hindus celebrate December 6 as ‘Shaurya Diwas’ whereas the Muslim community observes this as ‘Babri Shahadat Diwas’. However, after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya last month, both the communities gave a message of peace to the country as well as the world as they maintained harmony and peace and no untoward incident was reported.

Despite this, the administration is taking precautions so as to stop the miscreants from instigating the religious feeling and hence provoking riots.

–IANS

