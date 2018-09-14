UP policemen to access narrow lanes on motorcycles

Ghaziabad, Sep 15 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday inaugurated a motorcycle squad attached to its dial 100 police response vehicle (PRV) service to enable policemen to access narrow lanes.

Uttar Pradesh DGP O.P. Singh launched this specialised service at Tigri roundabout on the border of Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said 45 motorcycles are being pressed into service to enhance the PRV team.

By adding two wheelers, the police will increase its reach in the narrow lanes of the walled cities and villages where four-wheelers are unable to move, he said.

The motorcycles would be linked with the modern control room of Uttar Pradesh Police in state capital Lucknow through GPS.

The GPS will connect the motorcycles with the control room through which the officers present there will be able to monitor the exact location of PRVs.

–IANS

