UP prepares report for ‘One Nation, One Election’

Lucknow, June 5 (IANS) A committee set up by the Uttar Pradesh government under Health Minister Siddhartha Nath Singh on ‘One Nation, One Election’, mooted by the Law Commission, submitted its report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

The report suggests that by tweaking the dates of the state assembly polls in various states, this goal can be achieved in 2024.

The 23-page study, which also cites similar examples from Britain and Germany, has been prepared by the committee that comprises former Union government Secretary Vijay Sharma, former Chief Election Officer Anuj Kumar Bishnoi, RML National Law University’s former Vice Chancellor Balraj Chauhan and Associate Professor S.K. Tiwari and Special Secretary, Law, Manohar Lal.

After submitting the report, Singh told media persons that UP was the first state which had formally opined at the proposal initially mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having all the elections at one time to save public money and in public welfare.

