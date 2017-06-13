UP, Rajasthan sign agreement for plying buses

Lucknow, June 13 (IANS) An agreement for plying state-owned buses was signed between Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan here on Tuesday at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence.

The agreement was signed by Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and his Rajasthan counterpart Yunus Khan, in Adityanath’s presence.

As per the agreement, Uttar Pradesh-run buses would ply on 199 roads and 56,774 km in Rajasthan and the Rajasthan State Transport Corporation buses would ply on 56,558 km of Uttar Pradesh roads.

Terming the agreement as a historic occasion, Adityanath said “it was a pleasure that the inter-state agreement was being signed between two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments for the convenience of people”.

The Chief Minister also hinted at similar agreements with other states as well, immaterial of which political party ruled it.

He also warned people against rash and reckless driving and said that efforts would be made to ensure that those behind the wheel adhered to traffic norms and speed limits.

–IANS

