UP rape case: Congress slams Adityanath for ‘protecting’ MLA

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for “protecting” BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is accused of raping a teenage girl in Unnao.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “The Unnao rape victim cried for justice and pleaded with Yogi Adityanath for eight-nine months. However, the Yogi government did not budge because the MLA was protected by him.”

The Congress leader said the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign should be renamed as “BJP se beti bachao” (Save girls from BJP).

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Crime Branch arrested Sengar’s brother Atul Singh Sengar on the charge of assaulting the 16-year-old girl’s father last week after she had filed a rape complaint against the MLA.

The girl’s father Surendra Singh died on Monday.

–IANS

