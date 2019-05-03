UP records 35.43% polling (1 p.m.)

Lucknow, May 6 (IANS) Around 35.43 per cent voting was recorded in Uttar Pradesh till 1 p.m. on Monday in 14 parliamentary constituencies where polling in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway.

Dhaurhara recorded 38.63 per cent voter turnout, Sitapur 38.40, Mohanlalganj 37.38, Lucknow 33.14, Rae Bareli 32.60, Amethi 33.94, Banda 40.39, Fatehpur 33.17, Kaushambi 32.57, Barabanki 32.57, Faizabad 35.17, Bahraich 35.60, Kaiserganj 34.84 and Gonda 34.77.

Voting began at 7 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m.

Some of the prominent leaders whose fate will be decided on Monday are Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Amethi), UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli), Union Minister Smriti Irani (Amethi) and Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Lucknow).

