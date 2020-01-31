UP school teacher injured in knife attack

Lucknow, Feb 7 (IANS) In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a class 8 student of a CBSE school in Kakori attacked his teacher with a kitchen knife, when the teacher asked him to sit on the front bench so that he could concentrate on studies.

The teacher Shyam Gupta has been hospitalised with deep gashes on his neck and stomach but is said to be out of danger. The 14-year-old boy is absconding after the incident that took place on Thursday.

According to Qasim Abidi, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kakori, the student was often scolded by the teacher for his poor academic performance and may have been nursing a grudge for long.

The teenager was apparently infuriated when Gupta decided to keep an eye on him and made him move to the front bench.

“The boy allegedly took out a kitchen knife, which he had brought from home and attacked his teacher. The latter was injured in the attack after which the boy fled,” the ACP said.

The injured teacher was rushed to the community health centre and later referred to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre, for advanced treatment.

Police said the father of the boy is a tailor by profession, but his maternal and paternal uncles were in jail on charges of murders.

