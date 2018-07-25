UP sets up committee to look into demands of ‘shiksha mitras’

Lucknow, July 26 (IANS) Bowing to the pressure and sustained protests by ‘shiksha mitras’ across the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a committee to look into their demands and suggest a suitable action plan, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

The committee, formed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, would be headed by deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and would have the principal secretaries of basic education, law and the finance department as its members.

The official informed that the committee has been asked to submit a report to the chief minister at the earliest after studying the whole gamut of issues involved.

On Wednesday, exactly a year after the Supreme Court nullified the assimilation of the ‘shiksha mitras’, assistant teachers, woman protestors had tonsured their heads in the state capital as a mark of protest.

They have been demanding the direct appointment of 30,000 TET pass ‘shiksha mitras’ as teachers, providing financial assistance to people who have died during the prolonged agitation and giving Rs 38,878 to those who have not been given government jobs instead of the Rs 10,000 promised by the government.

–IANS

md/anp/bg