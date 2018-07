Lucknow, July 2 (IANS) Six students were injured on Monday when their school van fell into a road side ditch in Muzaffarnagar district, police said. The students have complained that the driver was reckless.

The incident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle that was carrying 16 students. The accident spot was on the Rohana-Charthawal road, adjacent to the Hindon river.

The injured were rushed to hospital.

