UP to construct 100-room tourist complex in Haridwar

Lucknow, May 22 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government will construct a 100-room tourist accommodation building in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, officials said on Tuesday.

A proposal to this effect was approved by the state cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The new tourist complex, to be built in an area of 2,964 square metres in the Alaknanda hotel complex, will cost the state government Rs 40 crore and will be completed in a time of two years. After the complex comes up, it would be handed over to the state government in the hill state.

The land for this complex is being given by the Irrigation Department and would be run and managed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, the officials told IANS.

