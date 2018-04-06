UP to set up Tiger Conservation Foundation at Dudhwa

Lucknow, April 10 (IANS) In a bid to boost eco-tourism in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal for setting up the Tiger Conservation Foundation at the Dudhwa wildlife reserve, an official spokesman said.

At the Cabinet meet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it was also decided that in near future, similar foundations would be set up in tiger reserves at Chuka in Pilibhit district and at Nishan Gadha in Bijnor.

State Health Minister and government spokesman Siddhartha Nath Singh said it was for the first time in the state that a Tiger Foundation was being raised.

He claimed that while this will bring more footfalls to this tiger reserve, it will also provide employment for the tribals living there.

The spokesman said it was also decided that this Foundation will have 12 members and will be headed by the state’s Forest Minister.

The Cabinet also approved the expenses of Rs 5.9 crore for the false ceiling and wall panelling of an auditorium in Ballia. This construction work has been hanging fire since 2005.

The Cabinet also gave a green signal to the rule book (fifth amendment) of the Uttar Pradesh Homeguards Services 2018 after which many new posts of joint commandant will be notified.

–IANS

