UP under ‘muscular’ model of governance: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Friday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government, saying the state was under a “muscular” model of governance.

“It is the rule of law under the ‘muscular’ model of governance offered by the BJP. After Jammu and Kashmir, it is UP that is the victim of muscular government,” Chidambaram tweeted.

Referring to the killings of so-called criminals in “encounters” in the state, he said: “In 16 months, 78 persons were killed in encounters by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Is this the rule of law under the Constitution of India?”

–IANS

som/ksk/mr/rs