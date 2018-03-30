UP youth dies while fleeing from police

Lucknow, April 5 (IANS) A youth died on Friday after falling in a well while trying to flee from the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district, officials said.

The incident took place when a police team tried to bust a gang of gamblers in Karvi.

The victim, Bhola, 19, was pulled out by his friends and was rushed to the Karvi district hospital in a critical state, a police official said.

He died while he was on his way to Kanpur for further treatment.

Bhola’s family has claimed that there were injury marks on his body and that he was beaten up by other members of the gang.

The police has launched a probe.

–IANS

md/ksk