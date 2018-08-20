Update your shoe wardrobe with platforms, pastels

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) There’s nothing quite like footwear which provide ease and are in trend too. Go for comfortable platforms in pastels and metallics to put your best foot forward on the fashion front.

Surabhi Agarwal, Head of Merchandising, Crocs India, and Porus Mobedji, Head of Designing, Splash Fashion, share inputs:

* Platforms: Heels can never go out of trend but when it comes to comfort, heels is the last option to resort to. Platforms make for the season’s best concoction of heels, style and comfort. Long maxi dress or jumpsuits can be best worn above platform heels. Elevated shoes when clubbed with long dresses can up your style quotient.

* Pastels: From lilac, lime, beige and powder blue, pastels always make their own space in the room. Pastels not only give a fresh look but also make an extraordinary style statement. Pastel footwear can easily be paired with any light shade mini-dress. Be it a romper or a midi dress, pastels give a subtle and sober over all look.

* Graphics/Print: With texts, customisation and fine details, florals and tribal patterns have blended well into this season. These can be opted for your casual outings, Sunday brunches and movie dates. Printed footwear can be clubbed with solid colours, under loose pyjama or pants, prints can be the paired up with basics for a balanced look.

* Metallic: Metallics have made their way into trends to add some glam and shine to your look. We are talking glam gold, cool copper, brawny bronze. Add a touch of twinkle to your feet by upgrading your attire with these. Boho dress can be a supreme pick on any metallic footwear to bring out the shine of entire look.

* Matte: The matte trend has been the talk of the town since a long time. Matte is going to be big this season and is here to stay for a long period of time. Easy breezy matte can pull off the edgy refined and sophisticated look with panache. People prefer to wear something basic when it comes to active wear. Athleisure has its own charm and can be teamed up with matte footwear.

