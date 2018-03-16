Uproar in Odisha Assembly over BJP leader’s arrest

Bhubaneswar, March 21 (IANS) The Odisha Assembly witnessed repeated adjournments on the second day of the Budget Session on Wednesday as BJP members created a ruckus over the arrest of their leader and former minister Jayanarayan Mishra.

The House was adjourned three times as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members trooped near the Speaker’s podium and shouted slogans demanding a CBI probe into the murder of a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) worker in Bargarh district for which Mishra has been arrested.

“The police are acting as a BJD agent. The ruling party is using the police department to arrest its strong political opponents. Cases should not be registered to settle political scores,” said BJP legislature party leader K.V. Singhdeo.

He appealed to the Speaker to direct the government to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Government chief whip Amar Satapathy said this was a criminal case and the police inquiry would trace the accused.

Mishra was arrested on March 15 in connection with the firing incident near Banabira village.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra criticised both the BJD and the BJP for ignoring the farmers’ plight.

“The Congress had moved an adjournment motion to discuss farmers’ issue. But the BJP, having connivance with the BJD, disrupted the proceedings to avoid a discussion on the issue,” said Mishra.

