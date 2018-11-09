UP’s Dudhwa National Park opens

Lucknow, Nov 15 (IANS) The Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh opened on Thursday after a six-month break, an official said.

The park is a huge attraction for both domestic and foreign tourists and is overbooked in the winters.

Every year, the park closes for the public from May 15 and opens again on November 15.

The state government over the past few years has paid a lot of attention to its upkeep and there has been major makeovers.

The new Tharu huts are a big attraction for people who want to spend a night or two in the wild.

Known for its biodiversity, the park draws over 500 species of birds during the winter months, the official added.

Siberian birds migrate to Dudhwa in winters, after travelling almost 14,000 km, wildlife expert Umesh Gupta told IANS.

Other than rare bird species, tigers, leopards, rhinoceros, crocodiles, elephants, porcupines, wild boars and bears are also present in the national park which offers jeep safaris.

The Dudhwa National Park was established in 1977 and covers an area of 490.3 km.

Besides the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, the rhino population here has also become a great draw.

–IANS

md/in/ksk