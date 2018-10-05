Uri’ has been the most physically demanding film: Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film “Uri” has said that it is the most physically demanding film for him until now.

Vicky was interacting with the media at Elle Beauty Awards 2018 where he won the “Breakthrough Star Award” on Saturday here.

The teaser of “Uri” received an overwhelming response from the audience. When about his experience of working in “Uri”, Vicky said: “It was really nice experience to work in the film. In a short span of my of career, ‘Uri’ has been the most physically demanding film for me and I am very excited because after the teaser, the trailer of the film will also release. I am very excited to know audience reaction to the film.”

Vicky will be seen playing the role of an Indian commando who is involved in the 2016 surgical strike.

Regarding his role, the actor said: “When you play the role of a commando onscreen, you feel that they are the real heroes. In our effort to portraying their character, we get exhausted but they are living their lives like that on a daily basis so hats off to them and it’s not easy what they are doing.”

Reacting on the Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy, Vicky said: “I think any kind of disrespect or harassment at workplace or anywhere is not a correct thing to do. If someone comes out in the open to share his or her ordeal then the least we can do is to listen to what they are saying and to respect them because it is not easy to express such kind of issue in front of the world.

“It is also important to listen to both the accuser and the accused. When such kind of serious cases occur, then it has to be investigated in proper manner.”

Based on the surgical strikes of 2016 carried by the Indian Armed Forces, “Uri” traces the significant event.

It stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, “Uri” will hit the theatres on January 11, 2019.

–IANS

iv/ksk